Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON:CRW traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,570 ($33.58). The stock had a trading volume of 117,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,297.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.30. Craneware has a 1-year low of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,350 ($43.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $686.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,200 ($28.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,594 ($130,137.20).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

