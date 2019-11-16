Creative Planning Buys 43 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,519,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NewMarket by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NewMarket by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NewMarket by 3,890.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $501.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $378.24 and a 1 year high of $504.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.56 and its 200-day moving average is $440.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 47.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewMarket Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

