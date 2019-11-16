Creative Planning Has $359,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teradata were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

