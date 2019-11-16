Creative Planning Sells 2,398 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 257.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 690,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 497,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

