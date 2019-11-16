Creative Planning Sells 26,111 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,111 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

