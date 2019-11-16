Creative Planning Sells 8,944 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 78,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIK. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,156. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

