Credit Suisse Group Boosts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 175

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147.15 ($1.92).

Shares of LON ITV traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.10 ($1.75). 9,309,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.69.

In other ITV news, insider Salman Amin bought 12,800 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,906.83). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,672 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Insiders have purchased 23,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,416 over the last 90 days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

