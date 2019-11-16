Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMGI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. 3,101,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,388. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 326.56, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

