Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $10.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,240. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,900,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 557,014 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 59.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,155,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,849 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 11,442,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,728,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 840,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at $21,770,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

