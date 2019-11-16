Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 619,595 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $53.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 3.15.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,364 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 701,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 116,540 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

