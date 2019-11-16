Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.95.

CRSP stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 763,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

