Critical Analysis: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) vs. China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 2.51% 23.42% 6.89% China Zenix Auto International -0.78% -0.89% -0.59%

Volatility & Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. China Zenix Auto International does not pay a dividend. Autoliv pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Autoliv and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 11 10 0 2.41 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $155.31, suggesting a potential upside of 86.36%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and China Zenix Auto International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.68 billion 0.84 $190.40 million $6.83 12.20 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.05 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Autoliv beats China Zenix Auto International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. It operates in Europe and the Americas; and China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

