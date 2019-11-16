Critical Analysis: Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) versus Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Las Vegas Sands pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Twin River Worldwide and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Las Vegas Sands 0 8 6 0 2.43

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.39%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Las Vegas Sands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.01 $71.44 million N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $13.73 billion 3.51 $2.41 billion $3.32 18.88

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands 13.86% 37.04% 10.83%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Twin River Worldwide on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

