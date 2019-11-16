CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,813. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

