Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $124,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,489. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after buying an additional 133,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,370,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,036,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $141.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,465. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.