CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 418,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.05. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

