CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Director Donna R. Ecton Sells 17,969 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 203,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. CVR Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,682,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after buying an additional 109,358 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.