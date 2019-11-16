Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.61. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

