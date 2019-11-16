Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 6.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s share price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 682,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 270,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

