Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,325.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $195,735. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

