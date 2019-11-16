D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,572,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,195,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

