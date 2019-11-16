D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $62.49 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

