D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

