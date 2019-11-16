D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $61.37.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.