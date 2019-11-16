D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $178.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

