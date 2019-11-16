D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $68.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.48.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 5,404,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

