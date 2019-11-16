DA Davidson Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $55.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $62.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 368,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2,757.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

