Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Assurant from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $132.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

