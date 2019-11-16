Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,576 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of M opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

