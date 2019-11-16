Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 59.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,209 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 231.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,107,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 773,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the second quarter valued at about $9,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 185.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,459 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.