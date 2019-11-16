Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 92.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

