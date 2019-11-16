Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,184,000 after buying an additional 1,167,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after buying an additional 436,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 406,163 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,748.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.