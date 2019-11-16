Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $310,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.