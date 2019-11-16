DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,522. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 248.57% and a negative return on equity of 325.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

