DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.51.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

