Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.34 ($59.70).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting €43.71 ($50.83). 206,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.61. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1-year high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

