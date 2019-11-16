Dent (DENT) Reaches Market Cap of $17.22 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and $269,082.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, Coinrail and Allbit. During the last week, Dent has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,175,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, FCoin, Bitbns, Binance, BitForex, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, Allbit, LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Liquid, WazirX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

