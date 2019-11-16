Deutsche Bank Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAX. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.06 ($89.60).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €72.20 ($83.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52-week high of €75.75 ($88.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -508.45.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

