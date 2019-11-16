Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVT. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Severn Trent to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,340 ($30.58) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Severn Trent to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,160 ($28.22) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,115.50 ($27.64).

Shares of LON SVT traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,315 ($30.25). 601,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,219.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,073.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

