Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $45,804.00 and $33.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.