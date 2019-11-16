DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.37. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.98.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

