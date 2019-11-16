Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.45 ($41.22).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €34.34 ($39.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.53. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.