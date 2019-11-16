Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,419.67 ($44.68).

DGE traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,096.50 ($40.46). 3,425,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,183.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,317.46. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48).

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,801.41). Insiders purchased a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $849,975 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

