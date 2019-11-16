DigixDAO Trading Down 3% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $12.18 or 0.00142648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, BigONE and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $363,192.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00236966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.01446422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00144671 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, Cobinhood, BigONE, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

