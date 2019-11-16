Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) versus Community West Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CWBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dimeco and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dimeco and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dimeco $33.40 million N/A $7.99 million N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $45.26 million 1.98 $7.41 million N/A N/A

Dimeco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community West Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Dimeco has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dimeco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dimeco and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dimeco N/A N/A N/A Community West Bancshares 13.83% 8.52% 0.74%

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Dimeco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

