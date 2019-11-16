Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,123.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,123.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010761 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002854 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005363 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.