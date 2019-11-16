Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Trading 5% Higher

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.34, 2,348,866 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,025,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

The company has a market cap of $241.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,600,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,889 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

