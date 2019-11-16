Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEXX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 710.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 1,154.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $470,000.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.