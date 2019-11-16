DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 63.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 85,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

