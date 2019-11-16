Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Trimmed by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,693. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.34.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.